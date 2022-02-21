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Multiple Reports of U.N. Planes Spotted in North Bay Canada on 2-19-2022
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71 views • February 21, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
That is over 200 miles away but if you were trying to hide...who knows. I can see where Klaus the anal Schwab would fly his goons in remotely to hide them. Source: SixthSense.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZOBgivkF2GbT/
That is over 200 miles away but if you were trying to hide...who knows. I can see where Klaus the anal Schwab would fly his goons in remotely to hide them. Source: SixthSense.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZOBgivkF2GbT/
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