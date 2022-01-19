NARRATIVE COLLAPSE! FROM ENGLAND TO ISRAEL, GOVERNMENTS RACE TO ABANDON VACCINE PASSPORTS!

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
4428 subscribers
Facing a fight for his political life, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced an abrupt end to England's vaccine passport, mask mandates including in schools, and work-from-home orders as the Omicron "scare" fizzles. In Israel, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman is demanding an end to that country's vax pass. The bricks are falling from this Berlin Wall. Also today: New footage of Ashli Babbitt will NOT please the Jan 6th Committee and a new study out of Brazil will not please Fauci.