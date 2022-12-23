Hey! Stop that! Don't climb that! Don't touch that. Oops.

Jim Crenshaw
Jim_Crenshaw
72409 subscribers
And he is shocked his protest did not work out. What could he have been protesting that called for him to climb up there and have this be the result? He was protesting a gun attack on a politician. Hell that should have been cause for a celebration dude not a protest. I am sure everyone in the government will take notice and change their ways.
They put those high voltage wires up there really high for a reason. Wonder what that could be?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.