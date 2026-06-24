Join the discussion here: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/freedom-truth/religious-health-tyranny-pastor-art-simone-gold-john-richardson-b2t-show-jun-23-2026

In this powerful episode of the B2T Show, Rick B2T broadcasts live from the Reawaken Tour in Tulsa, Oklahoma — a big family reunion of freedom fighters, pastors, and truth tellers who refused to bow to tyranny. Three bold guests share their stories alongside powerful prayers over each one.

PASTOR ARTUR PAWLOWSKI





Pastor Art from Canada delivers a moving message about putting Jesus first and standing together. Over 360 citations, 120 court cases, and multiple arrests for preaching the Gospel and feeding the poor. He wrote Lions Do Not Bow in solitary confinement, saw miracles in prison, led inmates to Christ, and received a powerful revelation — give your enemies a shovel and let the Lord push them into their own traps. He also warns about communist tyranny in Canada and hundreds of thousands of Chinese troops trained on Canadian soil.

JOHN RICHARDSON





Life-changing information about B17 from apricot seeds for natural health and cancer support — rooted in Genesis 1:29. John shares his personal story of overcoming a serious colon blockage naturally without surgery using B17 and God-given protocols. Do natural things first or alongside conventional treatments.

DR. SIMONE GOLD





Author of Selective Persecution. Dramatically arrested by the FBI and served 60 days in prison for walking into the open Capitol and giving a short speech. She introduces Gold Care — a membership giving access to truthful, ethical doctors and an affordable health insurance alternative that can save 20% or more.

KEY TOPICS





— Pastor Pawlowski's persecution: 360+ citations, 120 court cases, solitary confinement





— Lions Do Not Bow written in prison — miracles, souls saved, revelation from God





— B17 from apricot seeds — biblical foundation Genesis 1:29





— John Richardson's natural healing from colon blockage





— Dr. Simone Gold's FBI arrest and book Selective Persecution





— Gold Care — ethical doctors + affordable insurance alternative





— Powerful on-location prayers for strength, protection, and mission

Q&A





Q: How bad was the persecution in Canada?





A: 360+ citations, 120+ court cases, family arrested, solitary confinement in metal cages.

Q: What is B17 and how do you use it?





A: Found in apricot seeds. Grind and add to smoothies or food. God gave us the seeds — Genesis 1:29.

Q: What is Gold Care?





A: Monthly membership for ethical doctors, telemedicine, and an insurance alternative that saves 20%+.

Q: What should Christians do right now?





A: Put Jesus first. Stand together. Stay in God's perfect will. Keep fighting for truth.

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