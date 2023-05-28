Working With God: Jesus Established the Law of God

God created all of the physical and spiritual laws before He began the creation and each year governments around the world spend billions of dollars to educate young people about the physical laws but churches commit spiritual suicide by willfully neglecting the spiritual laws. So why isn't every pastor educating his congregation about them?

Working with God is acknowledging that He is in control and obeying His commandments without trying to tell Him how to run things. Jesus built His kingdom upon the laws of God and the only reason Christianity has been able to survive for 2,000 years is the fact that it is built upon the laws contained in the Bible. Nothing can prosper without the law of God and this message just might save your spiritual life on earth.

Working With God Part 3: Jesus Established the Law of God

RLJ-1251 -- AUGUST 15, 2010

