The Last Christian Memorial Day Special | Truth in Forgotten Texts ✝️ This Memorial Day, The Last Christian pauses to honor the brave men and women who gave their lives defending our freedom. Their sacrifice is a solemn reminder that liberty—whether national or spiritual—always comes at a cost. But while we remember the fallen, we also turn our focus to the battlefield for biblical truth. In this special broadcast, hosts JD Williams and David Paxton examine ancient texts—some revered, some rejected. You'll hear a thoughtful breakdown of literary works not included in the Bible, from respected sources like: 📜 The Book of Enoch 📖 The Book of Jubilees 🏺 The Dead Sea Scrolls …to dangerous deceptions found in the writings of the Gnostics and false gospels like: ❌ The Gospel of Judas ❌ The Apocryphon of John ❌ The Infancy Gospel of Thomas ❌ The Second Treatise of the Great Seth Discover why some ancient writings confirm the truth of Scripture, while others aim to distort or replace it entirely. This episode exposes false doctrine, warns against spiritual counterfeits, and reaffirms the authority of God's Word in a time of great deception. "Test everything; hold fast what is good." — 1 Thessalonians 5:21

