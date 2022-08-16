Declaration of Freedom- with Jean Nolan

Here’s a snippet from the declaration of freedom live stream that took place on July 4th.

Jean Nolan, country music artist who is passionate about permaculture and shares in the food forest abundance vision, joins Jim Gale and a panel of amazing speakers and highly conscious leaders to creatively catalyze an intentional shift in humanity.

To watch the full Declaration of Freedom stream, click here: https://unitelive.earth/food-forest-abundance/food-forest-abundance?recording_id=1048