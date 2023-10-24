Chilling Border Terror Plot Uncovered in Leaked Memo

In a stunning revelation, federal officials warn of potential infiltration by terrorists at the US southern border. With the conflict raging between Israel and Hamas, terror groups eye the US as a strategic location for entry. Customs and Border Protection is on high alert as Hamas, PIJ, and Hezbollah members could potentially exploit the immigration surge. This alarming situation poses an unprecedented threat to our national security. "MAJOR CRISIS" echoes throughout the halls of the Senate as GOP members demand immediate action. How secure are we? Join Gary Franchi on this special report as we unravel the dire implications of this security lapse. Stay with us for the full story and a crucial final thought that every American needs to hear!







