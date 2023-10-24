Chilling Border Terror Plot Uncovered in Leaked Memo

In a stunning revelation, federal officials warn of potential infiltration by terrorists at the US southern border. With the conflict raging between Israel and Hamas, terror groups eye the US as a strategic location for entry. Customs and Border Protection is on high alert as Hamas, PIJ, and Hezbollah members could potentially exploit the immigration surge. This alarming situation poses an unprecedented threat to our national security. "MAJOR CRISIS" echoes throughout the halls of the Senate as GOP members demand immediate action. How secure are we? Join Gary Franchi on this special report as we unravel the dire implications of this security lapse. Stay with us for the full story and a crucial final thought that every American needs to hear!
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.