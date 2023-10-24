Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Chilling Border Terror Plot Uncovered in Leaked Memo
channel image
NewsClips
3743 Subscribers
126 views
Published Tuesday

In a stunning revelation, federal officials warn of potential infiltration by terrorists at the US southern border. With the conflict raging between Israel and Hamas, terror groups eye the US as a strategic location for entry. Customs and Border Protection is on high alert as Hamas, PIJ, and Hezbollah members could potentially exploit the immigration surge. This alarming situation poses an unprecedented threat to our national security. "MAJOR CRISIS" echoes throughout the halls of the Senate as GOP members demand immediate action. How secure are we? Join Gary Franchi on this special report as we unravel the dire implications of this security lapse. Stay with us for the full story and a crucial final thought that every American needs to hear!



Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update


Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html


Keywords
terror plotcurrent eventsisraelborderwarsouthern borderhamasborder protection

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket