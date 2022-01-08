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The Daily Wire: How we are Fighting Biden's Tyrannical Vaccine Mandate
GalacticStorm
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60 views • January 08, 2022
On Nov. 4, 2021, the Biden administration made a blatantly unconstitutional and authoritarian power grab: a sweeping mandate that confronted tens of millions of Americans with an unconstitutional choice — get vaccinated or get tested and wear a mask to work, or lose your job.

How did the Biden administration plan to pull this off? By commandeering every company in America with over 100 employees to comply.

Under the administration’s edict, companies would be fined around $13,600 per “violation.” A violation would entail refusing to discriminate against your unvaccinated employees. An “egregious violation” could result in a fine higher than $136,000 — for “bad actor employers who willfully disregard” their unconstitutional demands.

This will not only crush small businesses and put millions of Americans out of work, but it is an outright assault on our freedom.

Immediately after the administration officially released its mandate, The Daily Wire — with the help of Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Dhillon Law Group and Alliance Defending Freedom — filed a lawsuit to challenge it. The case is now before the U.S. Supreme Court.

This isn’t about vaccines, science, or COVID-19. This is about your freedom. And we won’t stand by while the government tries to rob us of our God-given liberties.

Sign the Petition Against Biden's Unconstitutional Mandate: https://lp.dailywire.com/osha-petition/

Follow this case at ADFLegal.org, and find more like it at https://ADFlegal.org/Freedom-Matters
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supreme courtvaccine mandatesdaily wirelaw suitosha
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