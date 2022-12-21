【AMFEST 2022】12/18/2022 American Investigative Journalists Heather Mullins and Joshua Hilipp: The World Is Standing With the Chinese People To Take Down the CCP

https://gnews.org/articles/607755

摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/18/2022 Rachel interviews two famous patriotic American investigative journalists Heather Mullins and Joshua Hilipp: Joshua said the Chinese people are not the CCP, Chinese people deserve better and deserve more. All the terrible things that happened to Chinese people are caused by the CCP ,so they should quit the CCP and disavow the CCP. Heather emphasized that Americans and the whole world are standing with the Chinese people, keep on fighting! Everyone on the planet deserves a free life .



