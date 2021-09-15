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Hospitals Virtually Empty. Patients Being Murdered. Military Tribunals Set for Guantanamo [15.09.2021]
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101 views • September 15, 2021
Hospitals have been virtually empty since early 2020 when this whole charade began.
If there are patients anywhere, it will be the Vaccinated.
What you are witnessing is called GENOCIDE or just plain ol' MURDER performed by doctors and nurses in your local hospitals.
Believe it or not ....that's what is happening.
wil paranormal
47231 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M7jXuqqRL56h/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vmk0k1-hospitals-virtually-empty-patients-being-murdered-military-tribunals-set-fo.html
If there are patients anywhere, it will be the Vaccinated.
What you are witnessing is called GENOCIDE or just plain ol' MURDER performed by doctors and nurses in your local hospitals.
Believe it or not ....that's what is happening.
wil paranormal
47231 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M7jXuqqRL56h/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vmk0k1-hospitals-virtually-empty-patients-being-murdered-military-tribunals-set-fo.html
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