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LANGE FRANS en VAN HAGA over PERSCONFERENTIE, POLITICI en OPSTAND
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3 views • September 30, 2020
Lange Frans met Wybren van Hagen, 30 september 2020
LANGE FRANS en VAN HAGA over PERSCONFERENTIE, POLITICI en OPSTAND
ABONNEREN | Klik:
https://www.youtube.com/user/LangeFransTV/
Volg Van Haga op Twitter:
https://twitter.com/WybrenvanHaga?s=20
Volg Van Haga op Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/wybrenvanhaga/?hl=nl
Het YouTube kanaal van Wybren van Haga:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCANcqFpCP0isppPl8d8uRsg/
Biochemicus Mario Ortiz kritisch over de Testen:
https://youtu.be/ktFDN5cBFgw
Tweede Kamer wil GEEN onderzoek naar de Test:
https://www.dagelijksestandaard.nl/2020/09/schokkend-tweede-kamer-wil-geen-onderzoek-naar-betrouwbaarheid-pcr-test/
Tedros van WHO over Klimaat & het Virus:
https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/health/covid-pandemic-could-be-over-within-2-years-who-129771
Het boek van Thierry Baudet: “Breek het Partijkartel”:
https://webwinkel.uitgeverijprometheus.nl/book/thierry-baudet/9789044634044-breek-het-partijkartel.html
Ambtenaren krijgen én thuiswerkvergoeding én loonsverhoging:
https://www.telegraaf.nl/financieel/509197045/ambtenaren-krijgen-thuiswerkvergoeding
De website van Wybren van Haga:
www.vanhaga.nl
Onze vorige Podcast met Bizzey:
https://youtu.be/YVTG1bIYetk
Volg Lange Frans op Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/langefrans/
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5I2d294l90n7EMWVNUZczE
De Pet van Lange Frans:
https://www.langefrans.nl/store/
Video Credits: Mitchel Westerwaal
https://www.instagram.com/mitchelwesterwaal/
LANGE FRANS en VAN HAGA over PERSCONFERENTIE, POLITICI en OPSTAND
ABONNEREN | Klik:
https://www.youtube.com/user/LangeFransTV/
Volg Van Haga op Twitter:
https://twitter.com/WybrenvanHaga?s=20
Volg Van Haga op Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/wybrenvanhaga/?hl=nl
Het YouTube kanaal van Wybren van Haga:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCANcqFpCP0isppPl8d8uRsg/
Biochemicus Mario Ortiz kritisch over de Testen:
https://youtu.be/ktFDN5cBFgw
Tweede Kamer wil GEEN onderzoek naar de Test:
https://www.dagelijksestandaard.nl/2020/09/schokkend-tweede-kamer-wil-geen-onderzoek-naar-betrouwbaarheid-pcr-test/
Tedros van WHO over Klimaat & het Virus:
https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/health/covid-pandemic-could-be-over-within-2-years-who-129771
Het boek van Thierry Baudet: “Breek het Partijkartel”:
https://webwinkel.uitgeverijprometheus.nl/book/thierry-baudet/9789044634044-breek-het-partijkartel.html
Ambtenaren krijgen én thuiswerkvergoeding én loonsverhoging:
https://www.telegraaf.nl/financieel/509197045/ambtenaren-krijgen-thuiswerkvergoeding
De website van Wybren van Haga:
www.vanhaga.nl
Onze vorige Podcast met Bizzey:
https://youtu.be/YVTG1bIYetk
Volg Lange Frans op Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/langefrans/
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5I2d294l90n7EMWVNUZczE
De Pet van Lange Frans:
https://www.langefrans.nl/store/
Video Credits: Mitchel Westerwaal
https://www.instagram.com/mitchelwesterwaal/
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