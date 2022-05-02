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False gospels aren't just spiritually damaging - they're physically deadly
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61 views • May 02, 2022
If you're handling snakes and drinking poison because of a verse you read in the Judeo-Christian bible, you need to stop immediately and listen to this podcast. Mark 16:18 isn't what you think it is.
https://www.christianpost.com/news/snake-handling-christians-faith-prophecy-and-obedience.html
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/article/snake-handlers-appalachia-changing-practices
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/stream.html
Questions/comments: https://anchor.fm/firstbiblenetwork/message
Support the show: https://tipybit.com/fbn
https://www.christianpost.com/news/snake-handling-christians-faith-prophecy-and-obedience.html
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/article/snake-handlers-appalachia-changing-practices
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/stream.html
Questions/comments: https://anchor.fm/firstbiblenetwork/message
Support the show: https://tipybit.com/fbn
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