Austrian vs. Keynesian Economics, Job Market Collapse & Ukraine’s Drone Warfare | Ted Provenza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, we dive deep into the battle between Austrian and Keynesian Economics, the looming Job Market Collapse, and the impact of Ukraine’s drone warfare on global stability. Are we heading toward an economic meltdown? How do these theories shape policy decisions, and what does it mean for your financial future?
🔴 Watch the FULL video on Rumble: 👉https://rumble.com/v6h6wxm-rock-paper-scissors-silver-manipulation-exposed-i-y-k-y-k-knowledge-is-powe.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
🛎️ Subscribe for more updates and insights!
📌 Stay Connected with Theodore J. Provenza
🔹 Retired CFP, CEP @ ING Financial Partners
🔹 MIT-Trained Austrian Monetary Economist
📧 Email: [email protected]
🌍 Website: https://tedspeaks.net
🐦 X (Twitter): @TedSpeaksTruth
🎵 TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@tedspeaks.truth
🎙 Spotify: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/ted...
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tedspeakstruth/
💼 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tedprovenza
📢 Like, comment, and share to spread the knowledge!
#AustrianEconomics #KeynesianEconomics #JobMarketCrash #EconomicCollapse #UkraineWar #DroneWarfare #Recession2024 #InflationCrisis #FreeMarket #SilverManipulation #FederalReserve #Geopolitics #SoundMoney #TedSpeaksTruth