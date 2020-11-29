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Johns Hopkins Finds COVID Death Reports Inaccurate Then Censors Self
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127 views • November 29, 2020
This is how tyranny works people.
Johns Hopkins very own staff discovers the misrepresentation of COVID deaths, recommends further investigation and the Event 201 organization shuts down and censors it's own report. Can't have too many people discovering who the real terrorist are.
Please remember to record all deaths / injuries from operation warp speed / Biden vaccines. Do NOT trust, military, government agencies, industries to ever tell the public how this forced vaccine effected YOUR life and or the live of your loved ones.
Johns Hopkins COVID death inaccuracies
https://web.archive.org/web/20201122214034/https://jhunewsletter.com/article/2020/11/a-closer-look-at-u-s-deaths-due-to-covid-19
Fudging Death Certificates To Hype COVID Operation New Normal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5wn1qs_bBk&;feature=emb_logo
Brainwashed mask wearing crazy
https://twitter.com/21WIRE/status/1332386689717850112?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1332386689717850112%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage4606413%2Fpg1
When uncovered faces are outlawed, only outlaws will have uncovered faces.
Johns Hopkins very own staff discovers the misrepresentation of COVID deaths, recommends further investigation and the Event 201 organization shuts down and censors it's own report. Can't have too many people discovering who the real terrorist are.
Please remember to record all deaths / injuries from operation warp speed / Biden vaccines. Do NOT trust, military, government agencies, industries to ever tell the public how this forced vaccine effected YOUR life and or the live of your loved ones.
Johns Hopkins COVID death inaccuracies
https://web.archive.org/web/20201122214034/https://jhunewsletter.com/article/2020/11/a-closer-look-at-u-s-deaths-due-to-covid-19
Fudging Death Certificates To Hype COVID Operation New Normal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5wn1qs_bBk&;feature=emb_logo
Brainwashed mask wearing crazy
https://twitter.com/21WIRE/status/1332386689717850112?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1332386689717850112%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage4606413%2Fpg1
When uncovered faces are outlawed, only outlaws will have uncovered faces.
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