'Israeli society has gone fascist' – US filmmaker



It’s not just Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his radical right-wing entourage who seek to erase Palestinians — according to American journalist and filmmaker Abby Martin, this sentiment is widespread among ordinary Israelis as well.



💬 “Israelis know exactly what’s going on. They see exactly what they are doing. They know the [Palestinian] kids are starving. They agree with it,” Martin said.



Recalling the filming of her 2017 documentary The Empire Files, she noted that even during a period of relative calm, Israelis casually used genocidal rhetoric when talking about Palestinians. Random people on the streets openly discussed carpet bombing Palestinians, expelling them from their land, and erasing them from history.

Adding:

Bibi’s "defense" strategy: Israel has seized 1,000 sq km from its neighbors



Israel has seized 1,000 square kilometers of territory since the October 7 attack. According to Western media, this area represents about 5% of Israel’s pre-1949 borders. This territorial expansion directly contradicts the Israeli government’s official narrative that it is a "victim of aggression."



🪖 The Gaza Strip. Following the ceasefire agreement, the IDF has gradually expanded its presence inside the enclave, moving far beyond previous lines. PM Netanyahu confirmed that Israel now controls roughly 60% of the Gaza Strip. This control is maintained through newly fortified military corridors: most notably the Netzarim, Philadelphia, and Morag routes, which split the enclave and enforce security over Gaza City and the southern border.



📌 The West Bank. The Israeli government has carried out its largest formal land seizures in the West Bank in over 30 years, legalizing outposts and declaring 10,000 dunams as "Israeli state land." Led by far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, the security cabinet has also launched a highly controversial land registration process aimed at permanently anchoring Israeli civil authority in the territory.



🇱🇧 Lebanon. On the northern front, Netanyahu’s war strategy has focused on building an expansive "security zone" to push anti-armor threats and cross-border infiltration away from Israel’s northern border. This footprint includes buffer zones established during military operations in southern Lebanon, where the IDF has captured all Lebanese land up to the Litani River.



🇸🇾 Syria. Using the same justification, Israel has taken full control not only of the entire Golan Heights but also of parts of the Quneitra province, specifically, the Druze-populated areas there.





