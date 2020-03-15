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The New Humans
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23 views • March 15, 2020
Mary Rodwell presented testimony from over 1600 cases she has collated that indicates how advanced extraterrestrial intelligences are preparing the human psyche to accept their presence on our planet. Evidence of complex extraterrestrial programs, which will enable us to interact with and communicate with them, as well as understand our place in the cosmos.
This involves downloads of data such as our true genetic origins, using our psi skills with advanced technology, manipulation of matter, astrophysics and healing. Coupled with genetic, and spiritual programs for awakening of human consciousness, to assist humanity to evolve into a fully functional multidimensional human, Homo Noetics. The New Humans.
Mary Rodwell presented "The New Humans" at the 2nd Annual British Exopolitics Expo on Sunday 8th August, 2010 at the University of Leeds.
This involves downloads of data such as our true genetic origins, using our psi skills with advanced technology, manipulation of matter, astrophysics and healing. Coupled with genetic, and spiritual programs for awakening of human consciousness, to assist humanity to evolve into a fully functional multidimensional human, Homo Noetics. The New Humans.
Mary Rodwell presented "The New Humans" at the 2nd Annual British Exopolitics Expo on Sunday 8th August, 2010 at the University of Leeds.
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