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Debbie's Raw Report
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20 views • March 12, 2021
Debbie calls out the corrupt government and lets them know that their jobs are only secured by the people. With 70% of the population against the covid vaccinations, their job security is on shaky ground as all they have to hid behind is censorship and fake news propaganda. The people are waking up to all these lies and corruption going on and will be coming for their jobs.
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