Vaccine Secrets - What Parents Should Know Before They Vaccinate Their Kids (2021)

“Vaccine Secrets,” an animated video created by parents of vaccine-injured children, fact checks the many statements used to convince parents that vaccines are safe and effective.
Source: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaccine-secrets-parents-should-know-before-vaccinate/
Links to sources backing up all of the facts outlined in the video.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/vaccine-secrets/sources/
