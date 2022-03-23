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Ep 113: Key Nutrients Most Everyone Is Missing
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86 views • March 23, 2022
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Of the thousands of people we've tested over the years, we've discovered that almost 100% are nutrient deficient in a few key areas.
In this episode, we discuss how these key nutrients could be what's missing in your journey to optimal health.
---In this episode, you'll discover---
✅ The key nutrients you're missing
✅ The supplements you need to take
✅ Aerobic vs anaerobic exercise
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
https://sherwood.tv/free
Order quality supplements:
https://fmidr.estorerx.com/
Of the thousands of people we've tested over the years, we've discovered that almost 100% are nutrient deficient in a few key areas.
In this episode, we discuss how these key nutrients could be what's missing in your journey to optimal health.
---In this episode, you'll discover---
✅ The key nutrients you're missing
✅ The supplements you need to take
✅ Aerobic vs anaerobic exercise
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
Keywords
healthnutritionhealthcarehealth carewellnesshealthy lifestylefunctional medicineemotional healthphysical healthspiritual health7 pillars of healthseven pillars of healthmark sherwooddr mark sherwoodfunctional medical institutephysical wellnessemotional wellnessintellectual healthintellectual wellnessmark sherwood tulsaspiritual wellnesshope and healthmichelle sherwoodseven pillars
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