Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

PEDO TRYING TO MEET 7 AND 11YR OLD SISTERS ARRIVES AT A STING ARMED AND GETS SHOT ABOUT 20 TIMES
Published Sunday

The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, arrived at the DoubleTree Suites in Tukwila, thinking he was meeting two young girls. He believed they were seven and 11 years old.

Instead, the suspect was greeted by police officers from the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce who were conducting an operation in the area. As the officers opened the door to greet him, the suspect quickly pulled a handgun from his jacket. At least two officers appear to fire on the suspect as he drops to the ground. The suspect died at the scene.


childrensexual assaultcrimepolice

