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(MIT Ph.D.) Dr. Walt Brown's Hydroplate Theory of the Global Flood -- from rsr.org
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20 views • June 03, 2021
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See MUCH MORE at https://rsr.org/hpt. Thanks!
Real Science Radio host Bob Enyart ( https://rsr.org/hpt ) presents the scientific evidence for (MIT Ph.D.) Dr. Walt Brown's hydroplate theory of the global flood, along with the relevant biblical material. Enyart also discusses Brown's opponents and contrasts both the vapor canopy and catastrophic plate tectonics with the hydroplate theory. See cameo appearances from Henry Morris (on Dr. Brown), John Morris (on creation scientists having rejected the Canopy Theory), and Rob Yardley, board member of J. Vernon McGee's radio network (on AiG's opposition to Dr. Brown).
CONTENTS
Part 1. Walt Brown, Creation Leaders, and Scripture
Part 2. Hydroplate Theory & Scientific Evidence 1:08:48
Part 3. Hydroplates vs. Plate Tectonics 1:56:25
ALSO:
Dr. Morris mentioning Walt Brown 31:44
Ice Age comments at 1:47:32
(11/22/20: We plan to list times for various topics here. Feel free to email your suggestion to [email protected]. Thanks so much!)
(This replaces other postings which had 30k views. We've even copied the comments from those other posting to the comments section below, just fyi!)
See more at https://rsr.org/hpt. Thanks!
Real Science Radio host Bob Enyart ( https://rsr.org/hpt ) presents the scientific evidence for (MIT Ph.D.) Dr. Walt Brown's hydroplate theory of the global flood, along with the relevant biblical material. Enyart also discusses Brown's opponents and contrasts both the vapor canopy and catastrophic plate tectonics with the hydroplate theory. See cameo appearances from Henry Morris (on Dr. Brown), John Morris (on creation scientists having rejected the Canopy Theory), and Rob Yardley, board member of J. Vernon McGee's radio network (on AiG's opposition to Dr. Brown).
CONTENTS
Part 1. Walt Brown, Creation Leaders, and Scripture
Part 2. Hydroplate Theory & Scientific Evidence 1:08:48
Part 3. Hydroplates vs. Plate Tectonics 1:56:25
ALSO:
Dr. Morris mentioning Walt Brown 31:44
Ice Age comments at 1:47:32
(11/22/20: We plan to list times for various topics here. Feel free to email your suggestion to [email protected]. Thanks so much!)
(This replaces other postings which had 30k views. We've even copied the comments from those other posting to the comments section below, just fyi!)
See MUCH MORE at https://rsr.org/hpt. Thanks!
Real Science Radio host Bob Enyart ( https://rsr.org/hpt ) presents the scientific evidence for (MIT Ph.D.) Dr. Walt Brown's hydroplate theory of the global flood, along with the relevant biblical material. Enyart also discusses Brown's opponents and contrasts both the vapor canopy and catastrophic plate tectonics with the hydroplate theory. See cameo appearances from Henry Morris (on Dr. Brown), John Morris (on creation scientists having rejected the Canopy Theory), and Rob Yardley, board member of J. Vernon McGee's radio network (on AiG's opposition to Dr. Brown).
CONTENTS
Part 1. Walt Brown, Creation Leaders, and Scripture
Part 2. Hydroplate Theory & Scientific Evidence 1:08:48
Part 3. Hydroplates vs. Plate Tectonics 1:56:25
ALSO:
Dr. Morris mentioning Walt Brown 31:44
Ice Age comments at 1:47:32
(11/22/20: We plan to list times for various topics here. Feel free to email your suggestion to [email protected]. Thanks so much!)
(This replaces other postings which had 30k views. We've even copied the comments from those other posting to the comments section below, just fyi!)
See more at https://rsr.org/hpt. Thanks!
Real Science Radio host Bob Enyart ( https://rsr.org/hpt ) presents the scientific evidence for (MIT Ph.D.) Dr. Walt Brown's hydroplate theory of the global flood, along with the relevant biblical material. Enyart also discusses Brown's opponents and contrasts both the vapor canopy and catastrophic plate tectonics with the hydroplate theory. See cameo appearances from Henry Morris (on Dr. Brown), John Morris (on creation scientists having rejected the Canopy Theory), and Rob Yardley, board member of J. Vernon McGee's radio network (on AiG's opposition to Dr. Brown).
CONTENTS
Part 1. Walt Brown, Creation Leaders, and Scripture
Part 2. Hydroplate Theory & Scientific Evidence 1:08:48
Part 3. Hydroplates vs. Plate Tectonics 1:56:25
ALSO:
Dr. Morris mentioning Walt Brown 31:44
Ice Age comments at 1:47:32
(11/22/20: We plan to list times for various topics here. Feel free to email your suggestion to [email protected]. Thanks so much!)
(This replaces other postings which had 30k views. We've even copied the comments from those other posting to the comments section below, just fyi!)
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