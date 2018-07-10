© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Jul 10, 2018] How the Bible MUST be read if we consider it to be an authoritative text (25.9K views on YouTube)
This is the introduction to an interesting lecture I saw on-line. In this clip, Dr. John Walton describes the necessity of reading the Scriptures in the context of what the authors believed to be true, not what we do.
Here is the link to Dr. Walton's full presentation: https://youtu.be/1kOflP3eLSI
From what I have seen, he and Dr. Michael Heiser definitely appear to be cut from the same cloth. I can certainly appreciate and respect their intellectual honesty in showing that the Biblical authors readily accepted and promoted the same cosmology shared by pretty much the whole ANE, which is totally different cosmology from what we have today. However, I can't accept their Doctrine of Accommodation/"the Bible is a book of theology not science" rationale for dismissing what they know it actually says.
What I am agreeing with in this video is the fact that we MUST read the words with the understanding the HOLY SPIRIT INSPIRED AUTHORS had, not what we wish to impose upon the text based on what we claim to understand.
