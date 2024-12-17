BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Drone frenzy takes over America just in time for House drone control bill and Biden pardons
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Paul Davis UnCancelled
21 views • 4 months ago

Drone sighting madness timed perfectly ahead of House bill to control your ability to fly drones while many claim its a nuclear threat | Biden 1,500+ pardons breaks record, includes corrupt "kids for cash" judge | IG reports confirms FBI had dozens of CIs in Jan6 crowd | Duke rape "victim" admits she made it up, apologizes | Biden auctions off Trump wall | George Stephanopoulus to pay $15M to Trump for defamation | Sillicon Valley VC details deep state plan to takeover AI | Janet Yellen apologizes for adding $15T to national debt | Biden extends liability shield for COVID vaccine-makers to 2029 | Israel bombs UN school in Gaza, killing more children

Keywords
dronesbillfrenzy
