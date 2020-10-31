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Defense Against Jack-O-Lanterns (Halloween Special)
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113 views • October 31, 2020
Paul Harrell
October 29 2020 --- Uploaded to Brighteon.com on October 31 2020
Paul explains techniques to defend yourself against rogue jack-o-lanterns.
Paul's Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=5769301
This video was edited and uploaded by:
Brad Nelson (@redsquirrel_7)
October 29 2020 --- Uploaded to Brighteon.com on October 31 2020
Paul explains techniques to defend yourself against rogue jack-o-lanterns.
Paul's Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=5769301
This video was edited and uploaded by:
Brad Nelson (@redsquirrel_7)
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