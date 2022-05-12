FULL SHOW: $40 Billion To Ukraine And Only $500 Million For US Farmers; Our Politicians Hate Us!

If you are not convinced that our politicians hate us, perhaps you will be now. While the Biden administration is ready to send another $40 billion to Ukraine, it can barely scrape together $500 million for American farmers, and are still doing nothing to address the baby food crisis, while giving our oil reserves to foreign countries. As if that isn't enough, Biden’s new disinformation chief discusses her vision for power to censor the internet. Audra Morgan is an American Patriot and activist in San Diego, California who has been arrested again simply for her free speech. She joins to tell the story. The continued domestic terror campaign by Democrats in response to the SCOTUS leak has claimed more pro-life centers in America.