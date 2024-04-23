🚨EXPOSING THE CABAL🔊👀👇 OBAMA BIDEN JOHN & TONY PODESTA CLINTONS DC UNDERGROUND HUMAN TRAFFICKING

JoshWho #SeekingTheTruth*⃣ - 🚨EXPOSING THE CABAL‼️🔊👀👇 | Obama Biden John Podesta Tony Podesta Clinton DC Underground Human Trafficking Cartel networks | Human Sacrifices #PedosRunDC #Podesta





The (((homosexual banking mafia))) is going for it! 🚨 [2nd Amendment Abridgment] 🚨

https://i.imgur.com/pTdjof4.jpeg

13 minutes ago

Judge says the 2nd does not exist in his courtroom: He needs to be removed NOW. Are New Yorkers really that oblivious or just too dumb to care? Is there any hope for New York? https://redstate.com/jeffc/2024/04/22/brooklyn-man-convicted-over-gun-hobby-by-biased-ny-court-could-be-facing-harsh-sentence-n2173162





Source: https://twitter.com/JoshWhoX/status/1692241769608491391





Thumbnail: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2016/12/10/business/media/pizzagate.html





Thread: 🧵





https://x.com/DeanNeumann7/status/1729105227163529462





https://www.ft.com/content/44eefa59-82ef-48fe-9ff8-48d7823a76e8





https://www.nytimes.com/2022/09/02/climate/john-podesta-climate-biden.html





https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/feb/01/john-podesta-biden-us-climate-diplomat?ref=am-quickie.ghost.io





https://ballotpedia.org/John_Podesta





https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2023/05/10/remarks-as-prepared-for-delivery-by-senior-advisor-john-podesta-on-the-biden-harris-administrations-priorities-for-energy-infrastructure-permitting-reform/





Just the end of this digital tripe:





Here’s the bottom line: If we can’t build some new things in a few backyards, the climate crisis will destroy everyone’s backyards—along with the livelihoods, communities, wildlife, and biodiversity we all want to protect.





I might not be popular among my friends in the environmental movement for saying that—but it’s the reality.





“The general tactic used by the opponents of projects—delay it until it goes away—is in effect a form of climate denial.” Those aren’t my words—it’s what Bill McKibben, one of our nation’s leading environmentalists, wrote in Mother Jones last month.





He then said, “When you’re in an emergency, acting at least gives you a chance—not acting guarantees an outcome, and not a good one.”





It’s time that we confront crisis with pragmatism. To go from stopping things to building things again. And with pragmatic, bipartisan action from Congress, we’ll build a secure, resilient, affordable, clean energy future—together.





Thank you and I look forward to the discussion.





Hahahahahahaaaaaa, Skippy! No one's discussing a bloody thing with yore bitch ass 😁