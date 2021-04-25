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Patriot Quotes, Wisdom for Today with Ann M. Wolf
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30 views • April 25, 2021
ABOUT VIDEO: Refresh your soul as you watch this brief video featuring the timeless words of a few of our Founding Fathers such as Samuel Adams, James Madison, George Washington & Thomas Jefferson. If you enjoyed it, SHARE THE VIDEO with others who need encouragement today & thank you for LIKING THE VIDEO & SUBSCRIBING TO THIS CHANNEL, as we work together to get HOPE out to others.
ARTIST INFO: https://annmwolf.info/
PATRIOT QUOTES SCRIPT;
“In questions of power, then, let no more be heard of confidence in man, but bind him down from mischief by the chains of the constitution.” Thomas Jefferson
“The sum of all is, if we would most truly enjoy the gift of Heaven, let us become a virtuous people; then shall we both deserve and enjoy it. While, on the other hand, if we are universally vicious and debauched in our manners, though the form of our Constitution carries the face of the most exalted freedom, we shall, in reality, be the most abject slaves.” Samuel Adams
“Say…whether peace is best preserved by giving energy to the government, or information to the people. This last is the most certain and the most legitimate engine of government. Educate and inform the whole mass of the people. Enable them to see that it is their interest to preserve peace and order, and they will preserve them. And it requires no very high degree of education to convince them of this. They are the only sure reliance for the preservation of our liberty.” Thomas Jefferson
“A primary object …should be the education of our youth in the science of government. In a republic, what species of knowledge can be equally important? And what duty more pressing…than communicating it to those who are to be the future guardians of the liberties of the country?” George Washington
“A well-instructed people alone can be permanently a free people.” James Madison
“The good sense of the people will always be found to be the best army. They may be led astray for a moment, but will soon correct themselves.” Thomas Jefferson
CREDITS & MORE INFO:
"Patriot Quotes,” narrated by Ann M. Wolf is a track on her album, “A Voice for Freedom” © 2018 – BMI - All rights reserved.
The Soundtrack, "Heritage," was composed, arranged & produced by Tracy Collins
Images are from what the artist believes are free or public domain sites.
This video is not for sale & can be streamed on a non-profit basis for personal use or public enrichment.
Inquiries: annmwolf.info
ARTIST INFO: https://annmwolf.info/
PATRIOT QUOTES SCRIPT;
“In questions of power, then, let no more be heard of confidence in man, but bind him down from mischief by the chains of the constitution.” Thomas Jefferson
“The sum of all is, if we would most truly enjoy the gift of Heaven, let us become a virtuous people; then shall we both deserve and enjoy it. While, on the other hand, if we are universally vicious and debauched in our manners, though the form of our Constitution carries the face of the most exalted freedom, we shall, in reality, be the most abject slaves.” Samuel Adams
“Say…whether peace is best preserved by giving energy to the government, or information to the people. This last is the most certain and the most legitimate engine of government. Educate and inform the whole mass of the people. Enable them to see that it is their interest to preserve peace and order, and they will preserve them. And it requires no very high degree of education to convince them of this. They are the only sure reliance for the preservation of our liberty.” Thomas Jefferson
“A primary object …should be the education of our youth in the science of government. In a republic, what species of knowledge can be equally important? And what duty more pressing…than communicating it to those who are to be the future guardians of the liberties of the country?” George Washington
“A well-instructed people alone can be permanently a free people.” James Madison
“The good sense of the people will always be found to be the best army. They may be led astray for a moment, but will soon correct themselves.” Thomas Jefferson
CREDITS & MORE INFO:
"Patriot Quotes,” narrated by Ann M. Wolf is a track on her album, “A Voice for Freedom” © 2018 – BMI - All rights reserved.
The Soundtrack, "Heritage," was composed, arranged & produced by Tracy Collins
Images are from what the artist believes are free or public domain sites.
This video is not for sale & can be streamed on a non-profit basis for personal use or public enrichment.
Inquiries: annmwolf.info
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