Huge sandstorm chases tourists in China

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The Guardian
Jul 25, 2022 A sandstorm resembling a huge wall of sand travelled for over 100 kilometres in the north-western province of Qinghai. The storm appeared last Wednesday before it advanced to the east of the region with the help of westerly wind, according to state broadcasters
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