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Covid Conversations | MOHW Jamaica | Oct 14,2021
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The Ministry of Health & Wellness Jamaica held a press conference on October 14, 2021, title, "COVID Conversations || COVID-19 Vaccine Update - October 14, 2021," where the Minister of Health & Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, MP updated the country on the concerns relating to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie, Chief Medical Officer and Dr. Melody Ennis, Director of Family Health Services in the Ministry of Health & Wellness also participated in the press conference.

But here's the kicker: The Data was not adding up!!!

Approximately 610 people were labelled are covid hospitalizations but only 161 were classified as moderately, severely, and critically ill with covid. So, that leaves us to wonder, what happened to the other 449 people who are labelled as covid hospitalizations? Clearly, they were not hospitalized BECAUSE of covid, so why did the ministry list them as such?

#beintheknow #stayinformed #unheardtruth1 #professorunheard #unheard #truth #professor
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alex jonesinfowarsdepopulationjoe roganyahoo newsanthony faucicorona viruscovid-19virus sheddingkilling granny
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