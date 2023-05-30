Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DR RASHID BUTTAR RIP - USE YOUR COMMON SENSE AND CARY ON FOR THE SAKE OF GOD AND EDUCATE HUMANITY , REDEMPTION IS AROUND THE CORNER IF YOU STAND UP!
103 views
channel image
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
Published Yesterday |

RIP OUR BELOVED BROTHER DR RASHID BUTTAR -

OUR PRAYER DUA

MAY GOD LIFT YOU TO THE HIGHEST HIGHTS WITH THE PROPHETS OF GOD FOR WHAT YOU DID FOR THE ONE TRUE GOD AND YOUR LOVE AND APPRECIATION FOR THE GOOD OF HUMANITY , MAY HE GIVE YOUR SOUL THE HIGHEST REWARD FOREVER MORE AND THAWARB / REWARD AS IF YOU HAD SAVED ALL SOULS HE CREATED. ARMEN

Keywords
lovecommon sensepeaceunityharmonydivine loveone god

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket