DR RASHID BUTTAR RIP - USE YOUR COMMON SENSE AND CARY ON FOR THE SAKE OF GOD AND EDUCATE HUMANITY , REDEMPTION IS AROUND THE CORNER IF YOU STAND UP!

RIP OUR BELOVED BROTHER DR RASHID BUTTAR -

OUR PRAYER DUA

MAY GOD LIFT YOU TO THE HIGHEST HIGHTS WITH THE PROPHETS OF GOD FOR WHAT YOU DID FOR THE ONE TRUE GOD AND YOUR LOVE AND APPRECIATION FOR THE GOOD OF HUMANITY , MAY HE GIVE YOUR SOUL THE HIGHEST REWARD FOREVER MORE AND THAWARB / REWARD AS IF YOU HAD SAVED ALL SOULS HE CREATED. ARMEN