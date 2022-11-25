Create New Account
Here’s How Insects Compete With Fungus
Finding Genius Podcast
How exactly do insects affect plants and fungi?
In this video, Katie J. Field, a professor in plant-fungi interactions at the University of Sheffield in the UK, explains how insects interacting with a plant change how it interacts with fungi below ground. 🌿

According to Professor Field, plant-insect interaction CAN influence how the plant interacts with its surroundings… 🐛

The fungus that's growing in the roots of our plants is a lot more than just an appendage. It is a real symbiotic partner, and it's very important for the health of the plant.

If your garden has a symbiotic relationship with fungi, insects may be a threat. 👈

