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The Great Reset: A Worldwide Takeover
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151 views • December 04, 2021
The Hegelian Dialectic has been used by the ruling class to engineer societies for hundreds of years. It has three steps: First, you create a PROBLEM, or claim that a problem exists, where one actually doesn't. Then, in the second step, you fan the flames of REACTION to this problem by using the sock puppet media outlets that you own or control in order to fear-monger and elevate the issue to the point where the public is demanding a solution. In the third step, you offer the public a SOLUTION to the problem--your solution; the one you already cooked-up way before you began this process, and which, if finally implemented, only you, or your agenda will benefit from. I'm not Nostradamus, but I predict that the solutions presented to us by mainstream propaganda media [like it was Mother's Milk] will be everything that our Globalist, New World Order masters want for us in their "Great Reset."
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