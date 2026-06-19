TTOR - We Won't Be Erased | Break The Silence 8/12 (Official Music Video)

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"We Won't Be Erased" is the eighth song from Break The Silence, a 12-track album by TTOR





This song focuses on the experiences of Young Earth Creationists who face exclusion, ridicule, and censorship within academia, scientific institutions, and public discourse for rejecting evolution and the billions-of-years worldview. While mainstream culture often portrays evolutionary theory as unquestionable fact, many creationists continue to challenge those assumptions and defend a Biblical view of origins despite the personal and professional costs.





Featuring driving rock instrumentation, aggressive rap-rock verses, and a defiant chorus, "We Won't Be Erased" is an anthem for those who refuse to stay silent when their beliefs are marginalized. The song is a call to stand boldly for what you believe, even when the cultural and academic establishment demands conformity.





If you enjoy music with meaningful lyrics, powerful guitars, and unapologetic messages, be sure to like, subscribe, and share this video.





#TTOR #BreakTheSilence #AlternativeRock #RapRock #ChristianRock #YoungEarthCreationism #CreationVsEvolution #CreationScience #BiblicalCreation #OfficialMusicVideo





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