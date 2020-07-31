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Bro Dave Ch. 24 - The New Jerusalem - The City From Heaven
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33 views • July 31, 2020
Brother Dave explores the implications of the fascinating prophecy of New Jerusalem, described in detail in the book of Revelation as a city that comes down from Heaven to Earth at the end of this age.
This Brother Dave video is also a commentary on chapter 24 of our apocalyptic video novel Survivors.
Read the related article for this video: (https://goo.gl/shjM76)
Watch all the Survivors videos here: https://goo.gl/mC3Grj
Visit the ES forum to leave comments https://goo.gl/VHrtB8 or visit the contact page to get in touch (https://goo.gl/CqzA7o)
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
This Brother Dave video is also a commentary on chapter 24 of our apocalyptic video novel Survivors.
Read the related article for this video: (https://goo.gl/shjM76)
Watch all the Survivors videos here: https://goo.gl/mC3Grj
Visit the ES forum to leave comments https://goo.gl/VHrtB8 or visit the contact page to get in touch (https://goo.gl/CqzA7o)
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
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