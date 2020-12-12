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Marine Mammal Stranding. Sonar vs Mercury.
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10 views • December 12, 2020
n this video I examine the recent record level of stranding of sperm whales in the North Sea. I then relate a recent article I wrote comparing mercury toxicity vs military sonar as the primary reason for the stranding of marine mammals.
https://www.animals24-7.org/2020/12/02/the-incredible-recent-global-rise-in-the-stranding-of-marine-mammals/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6080757/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0045653515007675?via%3Dihub
https://www.animals24-7.org/2020/12/02/the-incredible-recent-global-rise-in-the-stranding-of-marine-mammals/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6080757/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0045653515007675?via%3Dihub
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