Social Media Networks Deploy Addictive ‘Brain Hijacking’ Methods

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A form of psychological warfare on the unsuspecting consumer which has harmful repercussions.
Watch the full episode👉https://ept.ms/CrimesofSurveillanceCa...
Social networking companies have allegedly been making products intentionally addictive by using 'brain hijacking' methods to maximize customer use and to make more profit. Yet by doing so, these companies may be violating laws on child protection and on customer rights, according to cybersecurity and privacy adviser Rex Lee.