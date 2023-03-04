Mel K: Globalists admire the way the CCP rules the country through enslavement of the Chinese people. They are in bed with the CCP and the global oligarchs to sell out the United States

https://gettr.com/post/p2ahybj9d10

@TheMelKShow

【[email protected] 】3/3/2023 Mel K, host of the Mel K Show: Globalists admire the way the CCP rules the country through enslavement of the Chinese people. They are in bed with the CCP and the global oligarchs to sell out the United States. We need to remove these American traitors from our government system.

#globalist #newworldorder #2030agenda #oneworld #ccpinfiltration #americantraitor





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/3/2023《Mel K秀》节目主持人Mel K：全球主义者欣赏中共奴役中国人民的治理方式；他们和中共及世界寡头们沆瀣一气、出卖美国；我们需要让这样的卖美贼从我们的政府体系中滚蛋!

#全球主义者 #新世界秩序 #2030议程 #世界政府 #中共渗透 #卖美贼







