Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mel K: Globalists admire the way the CCP rules the country through enslavement of the Chinese people. They are in bed with the CCP and the global oligarchs to sell out the United States
25 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 16 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2ahybj9d10

@TheMelKShow

[email protected] 】3/3/2023 Mel K, host of the Mel K Show: Globalists admire the way the CCP rules the country through enslavement of the Chinese people. They are in bed with the CCP and the global oligarchs to sell out the United States. We need to remove these American traitors from our government system.

#globalist #newworldorder #2030agenda #oneworld #ccpinfiltration #americantraitor


@TheMelKShow

【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/3/2023《Mel K秀》节目主持人Mel K：全球主义者欣赏中共奴役中国人民的治理方式；他们和中共及世界寡头们沆瀣一气、出卖美国；我们需要让这样的卖美贼从我们的政府体系中滚蛋!

#全球主义者 #新世界秩序 #2030议程 #世界政府 #中共渗透 #卖美贼




Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket