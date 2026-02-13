BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Homo Borg Genesis? Silicon Tech in Humans & Why Alex Jones Warned About This Years Ago
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1157 followers
0
100 views • 1 day ago

Homo Borg Genesis? Silicon Tech in Humans & Why Alex Jones Warned About This Years Ago 💯👍✅

In this clip, Jesse talks about how covert semiconductor technology could be entering the population and what that means for the future of humanity. He discusses the concept of “Homo Borg Genesis”, a transhuman future where biology and silicon merge, and the human body becomes part of a technological system.

Why does this matter?

Because when we conduct scanning, we use advanced detection tools like the EDD-24XT Non-Linear Junction Detector. This device identifies silicon-based materials by emitting a controlled radiofrequency signal and analyzing the nonlinear harmonic response unique to semiconductor junctions.

If a second harmonic is returned, it indicates the presence of a silicon-based anomaly, whether in the surrounding environment or on/around a person.

And we are finding anomalies.

That raises serious questions.

homo borg genesissilicon tech in humanswhy alex joneswarned about this years ago
