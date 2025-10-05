BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Tomahawks for Ukraine a 'red herring' - Ray McGovern & Johnson clip from Judge Andrew Napolitano - Oct 3
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1323 followers
128 views • 1 day ago

Ex-CIA analyst: Tomahawks for Ukraine a 'red herring'

 “Tomahawks will never arrive in Ukraine — the Russians have that covered like a blanket," Ray McGovern, a former CIA intelligence analyst, says.

He notes that there are none to spare, and even if they do appear, Ukraine has no people left to man them.

"It's kind of a red herring. There are no troops that man them. The United States is not going to do them."

McGovern believes talk of deliveries is a political gesture to please Europe, not a genuine military plan.

