Tomahawks for Ukraine a 'red herring' - Ray McGovern & Johnson clip from Judge Andrew Napolitano - Oct 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ex-CIA analyst: Tomahawks for Ukraine a 'red herring'
“Tomahawks will never arrive in Ukraine — the Russians have that covered like a blanket," Ray McGovern, a former CIA intelligence analyst, says.
He notes that there are none to spare, and even if they do appear, Ukraine has no people left to man them.
"It's kind of a red herring. There are no troops that man them. The United States is not going to do them."
McGovern believes talk of deliveries is a political gesture to please Europe, not a genuine military plan.