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Why all of this is happening? Good and evil in the hearts of men.
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66 views • December 01, 2021
Prophetic word, received on December the first 2021 around 9:45 in the morning.
The word looks to me a bit fragmented.
But a good portion speaks about good and evil and what we can do about it,
especially addressing parents to understand and come together and pray in unity for their children.
Disclaimer:
When the word speaks about I, Me, Mine, My, it is not the guy sitting and talking on the couch but the Lord Yeshua.
Related Scripture to that word:
Deuteronomy 28-30
Psalm 53:3/ Romans 3:2
1 Corinthians 15:33
Genesis 4:8-10 (figuratively)
1 Sam 7:3-12
Matthew 12:25/ Mark 3:25/ luke 11:17
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-12-01-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-12-01-why-all-of-this-is-happening/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
The word looks to me a bit fragmented.
But a good portion speaks about good and evil and what we can do about it,
especially addressing parents to understand and come together and pray in unity for their children.
Disclaimer:
When the word speaks about I, Me, Mine, My, it is not the guy sitting and talking on the couch but the Lord Yeshua.
Related Scripture to that word:
Deuteronomy 28-30
Psalm 53:3/ Romans 3:2
1 Corinthians 15:33
Genesis 4:8-10 (figuratively)
1 Sam 7:3-12
Matthew 12:25/ Mark 3:25/ luke 11:17
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-12-01-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-12-01-why-all-of-this-is-happening/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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