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Why all of this is happening? Good and evil in the hearts of men.
What Do You Got To Lose?
What Do You Got To Lose?
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66 views • December 01, 2021
Prophetic word, received on December the first 2021 around 9:45 in the morning.
The word looks to me a bit fragmented.
But a good portion speaks about good and evil and what we can do about it,
especially addressing parents to understand and come together and pray in unity for their children.
Disclaimer:
When the word speaks about I, Me, Mine, My, it is not the guy sitting and talking on the couch but the Lord Yeshua.

Related Scripture to that word:
Deuteronomy 28-30
Psalm 53:3/ Romans 3:2
1 Corinthians 15:33
Genesis 4:8-10 (figuratively)
1 Sam 7:3-12
Matthew 12:25/ Mark 3:25/ luke 11:17

The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-12-01-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-12-01-why-all-of-this-is-happening/

If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Keywords
childrengodholy spirithollywoodapostletruthprophecyhitlerpropheticyeshuawarningparentsdestructionadamworshipteachershepherdprophetssodom and gomorrahwickedevangelistbindernowskiparents children
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy