What is The Great Reset all About?
26 views
Inspire_Love_Share
Published Yesterday |

In order to create their advanced future, they need generations' worth of time. Unfortunately, we are out of time. What happens when you cannot create or build? You must destroy. One major way to destroy is to control the currency and control the people.

A brand NEW EPISODE of ‘Down the Rabbit Hole’ with Sean Stone, ‘What is The Great Reset all About?” just released on UNIFYD TV!

https://unifyd.tv/?join=Inspire_Share_Love

Keywords
emffreedomconservativeliberalvaccine5gsocialismartificial intelligencegovernmentcapitalismnew world orderunited nationseconomicsbankingmicrosoftcurrencysovereigntybill gatestranshumanismsoviet uniondaniel estulinnationalistssean stonecovidgreat reset

