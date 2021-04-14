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Brett Favre BLASTS Woke Sports*
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153 views • April 14, 2021
Apr 11, 2021
Courtesy of Andrew Klavan
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Brett Favre joins the show to discuss the epidemic of wokeness in sports, and you'll want to hear what he has to say.
Watch the full episode here: https://bit.ly/3fUQDjO
Watch full episodes of The Andrew Klavan Show here: https://bit.ly/3kHz06I
Don’t miss 'CANDACE,' the Daily Wire’s new show starring conservative lightning rod, Candace Owens. For a limited time, you can get 25% off your Daily Wire membership by using code CANDACE! Join today: https://utm.io/uda9M
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dgKCw2-biIs
https://www.infowars.com/posts/brett-favre-slams-politicized-sports-fans-just-want-to-watch-the-game/
*mirror
Courtesy of Andrew Klavan
LIKE & SUBSCRIBE for new videos everyday. http://bit.ly/2QA8RbN
Brett Favre joins the show to discuss the epidemic of wokeness in sports, and you'll want to hear what he has to say.
Watch the full episode here: https://bit.ly/3fUQDjO
Watch full episodes of The Andrew Klavan Show here: https://bit.ly/3kHz06I
Don’t miss 'CANDACE,' the Daily Wire’s new show starring conservative lightning rod, Candace Owens. For a limited time, you can get 25% off your Daily Wire membership by using code CANDACE! Join today: https://utm.io/uda9M
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dgKCw2-biIs
https://www.infowars.com/posts/brett-favre-slams-politicized-sports-fans-just-want-to-watch-the-game/
*mirror
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