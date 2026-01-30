BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Candace Exposes Creepy LEAKED AUDIO Of Erika Kirk & It’s insane! w/ Stew Peters
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10162 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
632 views • 1 day ago

Shabbat Shalom Goyims......

In a recently leaked internal call TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk is heard describing her husband’s funeral as the “event of the century,” while focusing on attendance numbers, merchandise sales, and organizational success — all only 11 days after his death. Jimmy and his guest Stew Peters argue Erika’s upbeat tone and emphasis on metrics feel inappropriate for recent bereavement and suggest she was already assuming leadership over Turning Point USA.

The two accuse the organization of monetizing Charlie’s death through fundraising, data collection, and rapid donor outreach while later laying off the same staff who worked so hard to make the memorial a success in Erika’s eyes. The discussion concludes with speculation that powerful donors benefited from Charlie Kirk’s death and that Erika may have had foreknowledge, a claim echoed by other commentators.

SUPPORT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW:

Make a Donation: https://www.jimmydore.com/

Buy Official Merch (Tees, Sweatshirts, Hats, Bags): https://thejimmydoreshow.dashery.com/

https://dobynsfamilycreations.com/collections/the-jimmy-dore-show-store

Mirrored - Jimmy Dore Show

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
candace owenstpusaerika kirk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
West Bengal&#8217;s Nipah outbreak tests the boundaries of the global biomedical police state and the pandemic propaganda machine

West Bengal’s Nipah outbreak tests the boundaries of the global biomedical police state and the pandemic propaganda machine

Lance D Johnson
A new dependency: EU confronts energy vulnerability amid Greenland rift

A new dependency: EU confronts energy vulnerability amid Greenland rift

Willow Tohi
The TSA&#8217;s digital ID push: A new era of airport screening demands more than your boarding pass

The TSA’s digital ID push: A new era of airport screening demands more than your boarding pass

Zoey Sky
The shrinking attention span crisis: How modern technology is rewiring our brains

The shrinking attention span crisis: How modern technology is rewiring our brains

Belle Carter
New year, new you: A holistic approach to health and wellness in 2026

New year, new you: A holistic approach to health and wellness in 2026

Patrick Lewis
Congress strikes deal to avert shutdown, delays DHS funding fight

Congress strikes deal to avert shutdown, delays DHS funding fight

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy