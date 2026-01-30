Candace Exposes Creepy LEAKED AUDIO Of Erika Kirk & It’s insane! w/ Stew Peters

Shabbat Shalom Goyims......

In a recently leaked internal call TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk is heard describing her husband’s funeral as the “event of the century,” while focusing on attendance numbers, merchandise sales, and organizational success — all only 11 days after his death. Jimmy and his guest Stew Peters argue Erika’s upbeat tone and emphasis on metrics feel inappropriate for recent bereavement and suggest she was already assuming leadership over Turning Point USA.

The two accuse the organization of monetizing Charlie’s death through fundraising, data collection, and rapid donor outreach while later laying off the same staff who worked so hard to make the memorial a success in Erika’s eyes. The discussion concludes with speculation that powerful donors benefited from Charlie Kirk’s death and that Erika may have had foreknowledge, a claim echoed by other commentators.

