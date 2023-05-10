X22 REPORT Ep. 3065b - House Dropping The MOAB, DOJ On Deck, Election Interference At A Level Never Seen Before

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3065b - May 9, 2023
House Dropping The MOAB, DOJ On Deck, Election Interference At A Level Never Seen Before
The [DS] is being brought into a trap. The House is now providing evidence against Biden, The DOJ will now have to make a choice and no matter what choice they make they lose. If they investigate Biden and don't find him guilty they lose, if they investigate and find him guilty they lose, if they do nothing they lose.
The [DS] is pushing lawsuit after lawsuit and they are now gagging Trump and he will not be able to speak out during an election year. Election interference is at a level never seen before.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 73% 4 LIFE!
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above^^
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.