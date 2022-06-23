Jake Morphonios How Israel Infiltrated the Trump Campaign (BANNED by YouTube)

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This video, streamed on Oct 8, 2018, that used to reside here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=46qD4UmlNns
was banned by YouTube. There are numerous statements made that go against the Establishment Narrative. You can decide what is true or not.
More redpill videos and info here:
https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/
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Streamed live on Oct 8, 2018
Robert #Mueller's investigation into collusion between #Russia and the #Trump campaign has revealed that #ISRAEL is the party most involved in illegal collusion with Trump officials, including George Papadopoulos, Paul Manafort and Rick Gates.
00:35 Letter to me from South African woman talking about the current extreme violence against white residents.
07:27 Photos from our family visit to the pumpkin patch this evening
09:46 Introduction to story on Russian/Israeli collusion with Trump campaign
14:44 Mueller's partisanship is apparent from his lack of prosecution of Rick Davis
20:23 Israeli asset in Trump Campaign #1 George Papadopolous. GP is a shill for Israeli state and energy corporation interests.
30:50 Ancient Judea/Israel/Samaria compared to modern Israel/Palestine
38:21 The New World Order vs Russia in Ukraine
45:02 Israeli asset in Trump Campaign #2 Paul Manafort. PM is a shill for Jewish-Russian oligarchs.
55:09 Who got Trump to take Manafort on as campaign chairman?
58:37 Israeli asset in Trump Campaign #3 Rick Gates. RG colluded with Israeli intelligence to wage propaganda campaign against Trump's various opponents.
01:25:59 Super Chat donations and Q & A session.
?? SUPER thanks to my SUPER CHAT donors! Ashley Garcia Wallis, Halcyon Hills, John Cleveland, Jack Zinoco, G T, Razor Queen, Squirrel & Wesson, Americanlife7022, Know More News, Gangster Talk, Kyle Williams, russian ballet, Anne Bradley, RC Propaganda & Feels Goodman. Also a big thanks to tonight's chat moderators!
Here are the links to the articles used in tonight's broadcast:
https://twitter.com/morphonios/status...
https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/georg...
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/m...
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/10/08/us...
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