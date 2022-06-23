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Jake Morphonios How Israel Infiltrated the Trump Campaign (BANNED by YouTube)
SentryOfTheTruthChannel
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57 views • June 23, 2022

This video, streamed on Oct 8, 2018, that used to reside here:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=46qD4UmlNns
was banned by YouTube.  There are numerous statements made that go against the Establishment Narrative.  You can decide what is true or not.

More redpill videos and info here:
https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/




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Streamed live on Oct 8, 2018

Robert #Mueller's investigation into collusion between #Russia and the #Trump campaign has revealed that #ISRAEL is the party most involved in illegal collusion with Trump officials, including George Papadopoulos, Paul Manafort and Rick Gates.

00:35 Letter to me from South African woman talking about the current extreme violence against white residents.

07:27 Photos from our family visit to the pumpkin patch this evening

09:46 Introduction to story on Russian/Israeli collusion with Trump campaign

14:44 Mueller's partisanship is apparent from his lack of prosecution of Rick Davis

20:23 Israeli asset in Trump Campaign #1 George Papadopolous. GP is a shill for Israeli state and energy corporation interests.

30:50 Ancient Judea/Israel/Samaria compared to modern Israel/Palestine

38:21 The New World Order vs Russia in Ukraine

45:02 Israeli asset in Trump Campaign #2 Paul Manafort. PM is a shill for Jewish-Russian oligarchs.

55:09 Who got Trump to take Manafort on as campaign chairman?

58:37 Israeli asset in Trump Campaign #3 Rick Gates. RG colluded with Israeli intelligence to wage propaganda campaign against Trump's various opponents.

01:25:59 Super Chat donations and Q & A session.


?? SUPER thanks to my SUPER CHAT donors! Ashley Garcia Wallis, Halcyon Hills, John Cleveland, Jack Zinoco, G T, Razor Queen, Squirrel & Wesson, Americanlife7022, Know More News, Gangster Talk, Kyle Williams, russian ballet, Anne Bradley, RC Propaganda & Feels Goodman. Also a big thanks to tonight's chat moderators!


Here are the links to the articles used in tonight's broadcast:


https://twitter.com/morphonios/status...


https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/georg...


https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/m...


https://www.nytimes.com/2018/10/08/us...



?? SUBSCRIBE TO JAKE'S EMAIL LIST:

https://www.blackstoneintel.com/newsl...


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Litecoin: LfHK1Cnz6P5wxgQYS4Y2ZCk4m1J6kg4Gqh


DONATIONS BY CHECK, CASH OR MONEY ORDER:


Jake Morphonios

PO Box 1333

Kernersville, NC 27285


(You are also welcome to send personal letters to me here.)


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If you would like to donate a book to me from my Amazon Wish List to help with my research, you can do so here: http://a.co/aDwJtQQ


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?? News tips or media inquiries: [email protected]


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?? Connect to Jake on Social Media:


D Tube: https://d.tube/#!/c/morphonios

Steemit: https://www.steemit.com/@morphonios

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/endtimesnews...

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/morphonios

YouTube Backup: https://www.youtube.com/jake333




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