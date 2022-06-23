Jake Morphonios How Israel Infiltrated the Trump Campaign (BANNED by YouTube)

This video, streamed on Oct 8, 2018, that used to reside here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=46qD4UmlNns

was banned by YouTube. There are numerous statements made that go against the Establishment Narrative. You can decide what is true or not.

More redpill videos and info here:

https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/













------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Streamed live on Oct 8, 2018



Robert #Mueller's investigation into collusion between #Russia and the #Trump campaign has revealed that #ISRAEL is the party most involved in illegal collusion with Trump officials, including George Papadopoulos, Paul Manafort and Rick Gates.

00:35 Letter to me from South African woman talking about the current extreme violence against white residents.

07:27 Photos from our family visit to the pumpkin patch this evening

09:46 Introduction to story on Russian/Israeli collusion with Trump campaign

14:44 Mueller's partisanship is apparent from his lack of prosecution of Rick Davis

20:23 Israeli asset in Trump Campaign #1 George Papadopolous. GP is a shill for Israeli state and energy corporation interests.

30:50 Ancient Judea/Israel/Samaria compared to modern Israel/Palestine

38:21 The New World Order vs Russia in Ukraine

45:02 Israeli asset in Trump Campaign #2 Paul Manafort. PM is a shill for Jewish-Russian oligarchs.

55:09 Who got Trump to take Manafort on as campaign chairman?

58:37 Israeli asset in Trump Campaign #3 Rick Gates. RG colluded with Israeli intelligence to wage propaganda campaign against Trump's various opponents.

01:25:59 Super Chat donations and Q & A session.





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https://twitter.com/morphonios/status...





https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/georg...





https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/m...





https://www.nytimes.com/2018/10/08/us...









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