The Covenant Debriefing Round Table Closing 9/11/2022

debriefinga meeting to question someone, typically a soldier or spy, about a completed mission or undertaking.
What is the purpose of a debriefing?
Debriefing is a structured learning process designed to continuously evolve plans while they're being executed. It originated in the military as a way to learn quickly in rapidly changing situations and to address mistakes or changes on the field
The term “debriefing” refers to conversational sessions that revolve around the sharing and examining of information after a specfic event has taken place
