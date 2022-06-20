Spicing up your dry fire with LASRX // For The Love Of Guns Episode 35

I ran into Ben at Shot 2022 and had a chance to catch up with him again on this podcast. We talk about what is dryfire, why it is important and how LASRX can help.

Today's sponsor is Brownells. Check out all of the cool projects that I have completed with tools that I bought at Brownells at www.trb.fyi/brownells



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