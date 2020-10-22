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** Joe Biden kisses granddaughter on lips during Iowa rally | New York Post
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147 views • October 22, 2020
** New York Post
Oct 21, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gave his 19-year-old granddaughter a kiss on the lips during a campaign rally in Iowa on Sunday, prompting some grossed-out responses on social media. The former vice president entered the event at Clarke University in Dubuque holding the hand of Finnegan Biden, the daughter of his son Hunter.
Oct 21, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gave his 19-year-old granddaughter a kiss on the lips during a campaign rally in Iowa on Sunday, prompting some grossed-out responses on social media. The former vice president entered the event at Clarke University in Dubuque holding the hand of Finnegan Biden, the daughter of his son Hunter.
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