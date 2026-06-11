Bright Videos News, June 11, 2026 - The Worst Case Scenario is Far Worse Than Most People Think

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- War with Iran and Trump's Delusions (0:01)
- Economic Impact and Trump's Ego (3:21)
- Iran's Nuclear Capabilities and Global Consequences (7:09)
- Escalation and Potential Global Conflict (19:00)
- Economic Pain and Political Implications (23:48)
- Preparation and Education (51:19)
- Breaking the Chains Docuseries Updates (52:00)
- Technology and Energy Solutions (59:17)
- Impact of the War on Daily Life (1:14:13)
- Supporting the Show and the Team (1:14:30)
- Bright U Platform Overview (1:19:24)
- Decentralization and Bitcoin (1:21:33)
- Impact of Centralized Systems (1:25:19)
- Bright Learn Platform and New Technologies (1:27:25)
- Challenges with AI and Censorship (1:31:22)
- Consultations and Health Ranger Content (1:34:48)
- Father's Day Sale and Health Ranger Store (1:44:22)
- Final Thoughts and Encouragement (1:54:42)
- Closing Remarks and Contact Information (1:55:00)
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